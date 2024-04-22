Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Ambassador Visits USS George Washington [Image 7 of 7]

    Japanese Ambassador Visits USS George Washington

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Japanese Ambassador to the United States YAMADA Shigeo poses for a photo with senior leaders of embarked Carrier Strike Group Ten and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a visit prior to the ship’s deployment, April 24, 2024. George Washington is moored pier side at Naval Station Norfolk in preparation to deploy for Southern Seas 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

