KEKAHA, Hawaii (Apr. 24, 2024) Anjanette S. Knappenberger, the executive director and director of staff, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, during a Women In Defense meeting to speak to Sailors and civilians about the changing landscape for women in the Department of Defense; past leaders or mentors who inspired her; and how to inspire others that you lead and work with to create a better work environment for everyone. Women In Defense is the National Defense Industiral Association (NDIA) Affiliate founded to engage, cultivate and advance women in all aspects of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 17:32 Photo ID: 8361106 VIRIN: 240415-N-HW207-1037 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.83 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anjanette S. Knappenberger Visits PMRF [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.