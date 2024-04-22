Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anjanette S. Knappenberger Visits PMRF [Image 1 of 2]

    Anjanette S. Knappenberger Visits PMRF

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Apr. 24, 2024) Anjanette S. Knappenberger, the executive director and director of staff, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, during a Women In Defense meeting to speak to Sailors and civilians about the changing landscape for women in the Department of Defense; past leaders or mentors who inspired her; and how to inspire others that you lead and work with to create a better work environment for everyone. Women In Defense is the National Defense Industiral Association (NDIA) Affiliate founded to engage, cultivate and advance women in all aspects of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    This work, Anjanette S. Knappenberger Visits PMRF [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    TRAINING
    SES
    WOMEN IN DEFENSE

