Krysten Hamilton, 50th Force Support Squadron secretary to the commander and deputy commander, observes children's artwork at the club room on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 19, 2024. The artwork was made by military children from around the community for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8360712
|VIRIN:
|240419-X-VM792-1034
|Resolution:
|4895x3496
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRING, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child art contest [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
