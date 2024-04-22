Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child art contest [Image 2 of 4]

    Month of the Military Child art contest

    COLORADO SPRING, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Krysten Hamilton, 50th Force Support Squadron secretary to the commander and deputy commander, observes children's artwork at the club room on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 19, 2024. The artwork was made by military children from around the community for Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8360712
    VIRIN: 240419-X-VM792-1034
    Resolution: 4895x3496
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRING, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child art contest [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child art contest
    Month of the Military Child art contest
    Month of the Military Child art contest
    Month of the Military Child art contest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sacrifice
    military kids
    MOMC
    SSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT