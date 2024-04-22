Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child art contest

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Two children admire their peers artwork at the club room at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 19, 2024. The children competed in an art contest celebrating Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 14:52
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child art contest [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service
    sacrifice
    MOMC
    SSFB

