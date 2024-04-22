Taskforce Nightmare Air Assault Graduation

ROMANIA – Friday, April 12th, 2023, SPC Yamchuk from 3-1 AHB, graduated from the Air Assault course. The Air Assault course qualifies Soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings cliffs and helicopters and fast rope techniques.



Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024