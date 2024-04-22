Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taskforce Nightmare Air Assault Graduation [Image 7 of 8]

    Taskforce Nightmare Air Assault Graduation

    ROMANIA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    ROMANIA – Friday, April 12th, 2023, SPC Yamchuk from 3-1 AHB, graduated from the Air Assault course. The Air Assault course qualifies Soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, rappelling from buildings cliffs and helicopters and fast rope techniques.

    Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines

