    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Learning about the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 18 of 19]

    944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Learning about the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military children of the 944th Fighter Wing explore the ins and outs of the Wing’s four aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle, while experiencing a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. “Words can only go so far,” explained Master Sgt. Robert Norby, a logistics plans section chief for the 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “They need to see and touch some of the equipment." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8358812
    VIRIN: 240407-F-XK427-1036
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Learning about the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Tyler J. Bolken
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Operation Reserve Kids
    Military & Family Readiness

