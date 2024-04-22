944th FW Operation Reserve Kids 2024: Learning about the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle

Military children of the 944th Fighter Wing explore the ins and outs of the Wing’s four aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F-35A Lightning II, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, and the F-15E Strike Eagle, while experiencing a day in the life of their Reserve Citizen Airmen parents during Operation Reserve Kids at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 7, 2024. The event, hosted by 944th FW Military and Family Readiness, gave 85 children an opportunity to learn about what their parents experience when going through a deployment. “Words can only go so far,” explained Master Sgt. Robert Norby, a logistics plans section chief for the 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “They need to see and touch some of the equipment." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

