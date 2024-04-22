Last USS Arizona Survivor Memorial Ceremony

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, honors retired Lt. Cmdr. Louis “Lou” Conter’s life at the viewing well onboard the USS Arizona Memorial as his wife, Mrs. Amy Converse, middle, and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Maj Gen Ret. Suzanne Vares-Lum look on during a memorial service for Conter, the last survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on the USS Arizona (BB 39), April 23, 2024. Conter enlisted in the Navy in 1939, and qualified as an enlisted naval aviator in 1942 before later commissioning. He retired in 1967 after 27 years of service and passed away April 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

