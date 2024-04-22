Last USS Arizona Survivor Memorial Ceremony

Sailors assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet release flowers into the viewing well onboard the USS Arizona Memorial during a memorial service for retired Lt. Cmdr. Louis “Lou” Conter, the last survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on the USS Arizona (BB 39), April 23, 2024. Conter enlisted in the Navy in 1939, and qualified as an enlisted naval aviator in 1942 before later commissioning. He retired in 1967 after 27 years of service and passed away April 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

