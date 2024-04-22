Accelerating the Legacy Static Display

U.S. Air Force Northrop T-38 Talon along with a F-15 Eagle sit side by side on the flight line during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. JB Charleston hosts "Accelerating the Legacy" annually to honor the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy, offering professional development and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

