    Accelerating the Legacy Static Display [Image 3 of 11]

    Accelerating the Legacy Static Display

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle sits on display on the flight line during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2014. "Accelerating the Legacy" is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 21:56
    Photo ID: 8358544
    VIRIN: 240216-F-CG010-1006
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy Static Display [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

