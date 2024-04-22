Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Signals through Interoperability: U.S. and Philippine Armies Pursue Joint Force Communications [Image 1 of 2]

    Strengthening Signals through Interoperability: U.S. and Philippine Armies Pursue Joint Force Communications

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Azbill, a Signal Officer assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division giving a set of instruction to a Philippine Army Soldier during Salaknib 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 19 April 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 21:24
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    This work, Strengthening Signals through Interoperability: U.S. and Philippine Armies Pursue Joint Force Communications [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salaknib
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Salaknib 24
    SK24

