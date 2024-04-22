Strengthening Signals through Interoperability: U.S. and Philippine Armies Pursue Joint Force Communications

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and U.S. Marines, alongside service members from the Philippine Army's Signal Regiment, conducted a series of communications subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines.



Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation, which have been built over decades of shared experiences.



This year's iteration of Salaknib 24 modernized concepts and provided practical solutions to the U.S. and Philippine Signal Corps. The exercise combined assets and personnel from across the 25th Infantry Division. It was a large-scale endeavor, with the U.S. and Philippines service members coming together as a combined joint integrator between the two armed forces.



To further develop interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine Armies, a series of signal-focus SMEEs were introduced.



These SMEEs aimed to increase interoperability between the participating forces and enable them to communicate seamlessly and effectively, incorporating each country's organic signal devices.



With the incorporation of secure High-Frequency connections (HF), Harris Radios, Tactical Voice Bridge (TVB), and the acquisition of personnel locality (PLI) to the Common Operating Picture (COP), both countries will be able to see and provide accurate feedback.



"Working with equipment like the TVB with the Philippine Army has been great for my team and myself." Said U.S. Army Sgt. Arturo Cortez, a Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



A radio check was conducted during the exchanges, utilizing the Harris Radios and the TVB to communicate with the Philippine Army's communication systems on HF.



Being a SMEE on the Harris radios and TVB, Cortez established HF connections with the Philippine Army communication systems.



Both countries have been able to conduct voice exchanges and data and regional awareness in a joint operational environment.



"The future is software solutions." Said U.S. Army Maj. Jonathan Azbill, a Signal Corps Officer assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Azbill is the Officer in Charge of the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team S6 section, the leading subject matter expert for all signal communications incorporated in the U.S Army Garrison Hawaii and any assigned Operational Environment, such as Operation Pathways.



"We're moving toward the same goals and objectives," said Azbill. "We've proven here that we won't need to add additional hardware to achieve the communications integrations that we strive for."



As Salaknib concludes, Azbill reflects on the strengthening relationship with his counterparts in the Philippine Army Signal Corps Regiment, a connection that has positively impacted him and his team.





"Working with the Philippine Army and the Philippine Signal Regimental Corps has been a pleasure," Said Azbill. "As they are extremely professional and technical, working alongside them has been incredibly impressive as we move toward the communications landscape."



By leveraging each other's strengths and expertise, the U.S. and the Philippines continue to build on the groundwork set by previous military engagements, ultimately advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

