    NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM [Image 2 of 2]

    NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Aiyana Paschal 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    NCDMPH staff visited CFE-DM September 12, 2023 to discuss the DoD's National Disaster Medical System Pilot program. Members of the meeting explored potential partnerships in civ-mil exercises, crisis planning, and NCDMPH's new initiatives in the event of a large-scale combat op or catastrophe. Pictured left to right are CFE-DM’s Health Security Advisor Alice Tsai, Training & Engagements Branch Chief James Kenwolf, Research Analyst Victoria Hart, CFE-DM Director Joseph Martin, NCDMPH's Director of NDMS Pilot Program and Navy CAPT Clemia Anderson, NCDMPH Director Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, and CFE-DM's Research Analyst Leigh Sholler, NCDMPH Chief of Staff Christopher Brown, CFE-DM Academic Partnership Program Specialist Dr. Michelle Ibanez, and Academic Partnership Program Coordinator and Analyst Stephanie Liu. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

