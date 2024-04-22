NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM

NCDMPH staff visited CFE-DM September 12, 2023 to discuss the DoD's National Disaster Medical System Pilot program. Members of the meeting explored potential partnerships in civ-mil exercises, crisis planning, and NCDMPH's new initiatives in the event of a large-scale combat op or catastrophe. Pictured left to right are CFE-DM’s Health Security Advisor Alice Tsai, Training & Engagements Branch Chief James Kenwolf, Research Analyst Victoria Hart, CFE-DM Director Joseph Martin, NCDMPH's Director of NDMS Pilot Program and Navy CAPT Clemia Anderson, NCDMPH Director Dr. Jeffrey Freeman, and CFE-DM's Research Analyst Leigh Sholler, NCDMPH Chief of Staff Christopher Brown, CFE-DM Academic Partnership Program Specialist Dr. Michelle Ibanez, and Academic Partnership Program Coordinator and Analyst Stephanie Liu. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)
|09.12.2023
|04.23.2024 18:53
|8358281
|230912-N-WM477-9648
|0x0
|0 B
|FORD ISLAND, HI, US
|0
|0
