NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM

The National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health Director, Dr. Jeffrey Freeman (right), and NCDMPH's Director of the NDMS Pilot Program, Navy Capt. Clemia Anderson (left), take a tour of the CFE-DM building. NCDMPH visited CFE-DM September 12, 2023 to discuss the DoD's National Disaster Medical System Pilot program. Members of the meeting explored potential partnerships in civ-mil exercises, crisis planning, and NCDMPH's new initiatives in the event of a large-scale combat op or catastrophe. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

