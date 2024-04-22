Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM [Image 1 of 2]

    NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Aiyana Paschal 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    The National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health Director, Dr. Jeffrey Freeman (right), and NCDMPH's Director of the NDMS Pilot Program, Navy Capt. Clemia Anderson (left), take a tour of the CFE-DM building. NCDMPH visited CFE-DM September 12, 2023 to discuss the DoD's National Disaster Medical System Pilot program. Members of the meeting explored potential partnerships in civ-mil exercises, crisis planning, and NCDMPH's new initiatives in the event of a large-scale combat op or catastrophe. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance provides academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 18:52
    VIRIN: 230912-N-WM477-4970
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US
    This work, NCDMPH Staff Visit CFE-DM [Image 2 of 2], by Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFE-DM
    NCDMPH

