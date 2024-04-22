COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen T. Koehler speaks at the Surface Warfare Summit at the Benny Decker Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. The Surface Warfare Summit is a five-day event where junior and senior surface warriors, along with allies and partners, participate in a series of professional development sessions designed to highlight advanced capabilities and procedures to ensure our surface forces maintain the highest levels of combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

