Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit [Image 1 of 4]

    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen T. Koehler speaks at the Surface Warfare Summit at the Benny Decker Theater onboard Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka. The Surface Warfare Summit is a five-day event where junior and senior surface warriors, along with allies and partners, participate in a series of professional development sessions designed to highlight advanced capabilities and procedures to ensure our surface forces maintain the highest levels of combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8358269
    VIRIN: 240416-N-YS413-1103
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 907.89 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit
    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit
    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit
    COMPACFLT Speaks at DESRON 15 Surface Warfare Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    PACFLT
    CTF 71
    Surface Warfare Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT