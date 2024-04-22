Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard sets buoys in in preparation for opening of limited access channel [Image 3 of 4]

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin drops buoy channel markers in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, April 23, 2024. The crew uses these buoys to mark a new limited access deep draft channel scheduled to open later this week for commercially essential vessels during the Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.
    (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:38
    Key bridge response 2024

