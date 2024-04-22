Coast Guard sets buoys in in preparation for opening of limited access channel

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Frank Drew drops buoy channel markers in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, April 22, 2024. The crew uses these buoys to mark a new limited access deep draft channel scheduled to open later this week for commercially essential vessels during the Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

(Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy asset)

