Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8357907 VIRIN: 240419-A-JC790-2949 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.89 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CRDAMC pharmacy team safely working towards better wait times [Image 4 of 4], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.