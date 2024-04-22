Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC pharmacy team safely working towards better wait times [Image 4 of 4]

    CRDAMC pharmacy team safely working towards better wait times

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Grandison, pharmacy technician, fills prescriptions at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center main hospital pharmacy.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:39
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
