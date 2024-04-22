USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), demonstrate donning firefighting ensemble and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students, during a tour aboard Essex, April 19, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

