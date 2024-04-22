Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class John Soulaine, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students, during a tour aboard Essex, April 19, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

