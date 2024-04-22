USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class John Soulaine, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students, during a tour aboard Essex, April 19, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8357904
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-AH435-1186
|Resolution:
|4372x3498
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
