Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Fort Indiantown Gap April 22 where he met with Pennsylvania National Guard leadership, members of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and flew a CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:04 Photo ID: 8357568 VIRIN: 240422-Z-CQ783-1012 Resolution: 994x925 Size: 831.24 KB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNGB Visits Pa. National Guard, EAATS [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.