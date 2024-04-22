Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB Visits Pa. National Guard, EAATS [Image 11 of 14]

    CNGB Visits Pa. National Guard, EAATS

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Fort Indiantown Gap April 22 where he met with Pennsylvania National Guard leadership, members of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and flew a CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8357568
    VIRIN: 240422-Z-CQ783-1012
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    CNGB Visits Pa. National Guard, EAATS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CNGB
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    PNG
    EAATS
    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson

