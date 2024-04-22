CNGB Visits Pa. National Guard, EAATS

Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Fort Indiantown Gap April 22 where he met with Pennsylvania National Guard leadership, members of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site and flew a CH-47F Chinook helicopter.
|04.22.2024
|04.23.2024 14:04
|8357571
|240422-Z-CQ783-1014
|5098x2508
|4.13 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|1
|0
