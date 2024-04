British Soldiers from the REME Corps train on vehicle recovery techniques during Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 28, 2024. Exercise Steadfast Defender is NATO's largest and most complex exercise since the Cold War, with over 90,000 troops from all 32 countries within the Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

