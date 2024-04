British and Turkish Soldiers train on the role two enhanced medical center (light) improving current wartime medical care capabilities during Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 in Poland, Feb. 28, 2024. The light version of the role 2 medicl center is an exercise tested medical capability concept that provides UK and NATO forces a more mobile tactical medical asset for trauma care within their area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8356859 VIRIN: 240227-A-AS262-2010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.66 MB Location: PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN