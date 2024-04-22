Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hokanson participates in Talladega pre-race activities with Alabama Guardsmen [Image 12 of 12]

    Hokanson participates in Talladega pre-race activities with Alabama Guardsmen

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson participates in pre-race activities at Talladega Superspeedway April 21, 2024, in Alabama. Hokanson administered the oath of enlistment to more than 75 Army National Guard recruits and met with members of the Alabama National Guard’s 46th Civil Support Team on duty to help secure the racetrack. Air Force pilots with the Alabama Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing conducted the pre-race flyover in the unit’s new F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Daniel Hokanson
    Talladega

    • LEAVE A COMMENT