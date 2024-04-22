Hokanson participates in Talladega pre-race activities with Alabama Guardsmen

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson participates in pre-race activities at Talladega Superspeedway April 21, 2024, in Alabama. Hokanson administered the oath of enlistment to more than 75 Army National Guard recruits and met with members of the Alabama National Guard’s 46th Civil Support Team on duty to help secure the racetrack. Air Force pilots with the Alabama Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing conducted the pre-race flyover in the unit’s new F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

