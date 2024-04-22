U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100 Air Refueling Wing attend a wing all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 18, 2024. The 100th ARW command team briefed Airmen on mission priorities and answered questions asked by the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8356234
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-IH537-1250
|Resolution:
|4692x3122
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW command team holds spring all-call [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT