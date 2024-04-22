100 ARW command team holds spring all-call

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100 Air Refueling Wing attend a wing all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 18, 2024. The 100th ARW command team briefed Airmen on mission priorities and answered questions asked by the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

