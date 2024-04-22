U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, speaks to Airmen during a wing all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 18, 2024. The command team briefed personnel on mission priorities and answered questions from Airmen during the all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8356238
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-IH537-1384
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.66 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 ARW command team holds spring all-call [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
