Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    PLAZA HOUSING, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey Hammond, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives remarks during the 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Camp Butler Officer’s Club on Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts this event annually to honor individuals who dedicate extensive time and effort to serving the regional community. This year, nearly 200 volunteers received multiple awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Single Marine Program Award for collectively contributing nearly 11,000 hours of volunteer time. Hammond is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8356088
    VIRIN: 240419-M-OY081-1178
    Resolution: 5787x3858
    Size: 19.61 MB
    Location: PLAZA HOUSING, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    Single Marine Program
    USMC
    Volunteer Recognition
    Military Volunteer
    Presidential Service Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT