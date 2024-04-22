MCCS Okinawa 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey Hammond, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives remarks during the 2024 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Camp Butler Officer’s Club on Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts this event annually to honor individuals who dedicate extensive time and effort to serving the regional community. This year, nearly 200 volunteers received multiple awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Single Marine Program Award for collectively contributing nearly 11,000 hours of volunteer time. Hammond is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

