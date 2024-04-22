Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gregg-Adams EMD hosts Earth Day Cleanup [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Gregg-Adams EMD hosts Earth Day Cleanup

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Marines and Environmental Management Division pick up trash during Earth Day Cleanup, April 22, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8355582
    VIRIN: 240422-A-JL021-1040
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.57 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams EMD hosts Earth Day Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Gregg-Adams EMD hosts Earth Day Cleanup

    Earth Day Cleanup
    Environmental Management Division
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Spotted Turtles

