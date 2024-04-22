Fort Gregg-Adams EMD hosts Earth Day Cleanup

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Soldiers, Marines, and local community members came out to volunteer during Earth Day Cleanup, April 22.



Fort Gregg-Adams Directorate of Public Work’s Environmental Management Division hosted the event.



Cleanup efforts were focused on the Training Area 6 section of Fort Gregg-Adams range operations. The location was chosen because it serves as a primary habitat for some of the Spotted Turtle’s species that lives on the base.



“Spotted Turtles are one of the sensitive wildlife species we have here on Fort Gregg-Adams,” said Shannon Scully, Environmental Management Division, Wildlife Biologist. “These small and charismatic turtles are black with bright yellow spots on their bodies and shells.”



Volunteers included Col. James D. Hoyman, the Garrison Commander, members from the local community and Marines from Bravo Company’s 1st, 2nd, and 4th platoon from the Marine Corps Detachment Fort Gregg-Adams.



“It’s been exciting to learn about wildlife, native plants, while bettering Fort Gregg-Adams in the process,” said Emily Hairfield, Directorate of Public Works, engineering technician.



Before heading out to cleanup, Scully introduced all the volunteers to EMD’s very own Spotted Turtle ambassador named Spot.



EMD has been monitoring the population for over five years and has found just over 200 turtles in the wetlands on base. The cleanup will help make the area a cleaner and healthier place for the turtles to live.



“The turtles are currently under review by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act,” said Scully. “Currently, they are protected by the international community and by the Commonwealth of Virginia.”



In total, volunteers collected one pillow, 26 tires, 35 cans, over 100 water bottles and several other miscellaneous debris.



“On behalf of DPW’s Environmental Management Division, we want to thank everyone who came out to volunteer on Earth Day and we hope that it provided everyone with a deeper connection to the environment around them,” said Scully.



To learn more about Fort Gregg-Adams Environmental Management Division click here: https://home.army.mil/greggadams/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/environmental-management

