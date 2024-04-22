Munson Army Health Center Commander Col. Shane Mendenhall congratulates Spc. Jesse Martindale, assigned to Munson’s pharmacy, on his promotion to specialist April 19. Martindale was promoted early through the Army Soldier Referral Program after a friend he referred joined the Army and shipped to Basic Combat Training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8355314 VIRIN: 241904-O-OT285-6303 Resolution: 2160x2700 Size: 1.44 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.