Munson Army Health Center Commander Col. Shane Mendenhall congratulates Spc. Jesse Martindale, assigned to Munson’s pharmacy, on his promotion to specialist April 19. Martindale was promoted early through the Army Soldier Referral Program after a friend he referred joined the Army and shipped to Basic Combat Training.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8355314
|VIRIN:
|241904-O-OT285-6303
|Resolution:
|2160x2700
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program
Fort Leavenworth
Recruiting
Munson Army Health Center
Operational Readiness Inspection (ORI)
LEAVE A COMMENT