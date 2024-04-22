Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Commander Col. Shane Mendenhall congratulates Spc. Jesse Martindale, assigned to Munson’s pharmacy, on his promotion to specialist April 19. Martindale was promoted early through the Army Soldier Referral Program after a friend he referred joined the Army and shipped to Basic Combat Training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8355314
    VIRIN: 241904-O-OT285-6303
    Resolution: 2160x2700
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program
    Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leavenworth

    Recruiting

    Munson Army Health Center

    Operational Readiness Inspection (ORI)

    TAGS

    USAREC
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT