Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – A Soldier on Fort Leavenworth was promoted to specialist nine months early and earned a U.S. Army Recruiting Ribbon through the Army’s Soldier Referral Program.



Spc. Jesse Martindale is a pharmacy specialist assigned to Munson Army Health Center. After graduating from Advanced Individual Training, Martindale spoke with friends back home about his experiences since joining the Army.



“I talked to them about the Army, what type of jobs are available, and one of them seemed interested in becoming a [combat medical specialist], so I told him more about that,” said Martindale. With his friend’s permission, Martindale submitted his and his friend’s information at https://www.goarmy.com/refer.html so an Army Recruiter could follow up.



According to Soldier Referral Program guidance:



Soldiers who refer a friend may qualify for advanced promotion.



A valid referral is someone who enlists and ships to Basic Combat Training.



Soldiers E-1 to O-10 can earn the Army Recruiting Ribbon when their referral ships to Basic Training.



Soldiers E-1 to E-3 can get promoted to the next rank in 60 days, when your referral ships to Basic Training.



Soldiers E-4 and E-5 can earn 10 promotion points towards the next rank.



Ultimately, Martindale’s friend enlisted and shipped to BCT.



Martindale said that he got an e-mail from the captain at the recruiting station congratulating him for referring the Soldier.



“I wasn’t expecting to get anything out of it. I just put his name in, but now, I’m glad I did,” Martindale said.



Martindale’s chain of command followed up with the recruiting station and before long had the paperwork to promote him to specialist.



“I’m very proud of him. He has a lot of integrity, he is a hard worker, and he is a smart guy,” said Staff Sgt. John Langston Munson Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge.



As a pharmacy specialist, Martindale, prepares and issues prescribed pharmaceuticals and medicines, while also maintaining pharmacy supplies and records under the supervision of pharmacists and doctors. He evaluates orders, verifies dosage calculations, and provides instructions to patients on how to properly take medicine.



“I do want to say thank you to everyone here, especially the pharmacists and techs who have taught me a lot,” Martindale added.



Those interested in participating in the program may direct their referral to https://www.goarmy.com/refer.html.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:31 Story ID: 469157 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier promoted through Army Recruiting Program, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.