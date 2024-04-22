Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training

Gunners Mate 3rd Class Leonardo Torres, right, demonstrates a dry fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11, 2024. Dry fire exercises are the practice of discharging or simulating the discharge of a firearm without any live ammunition. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micah Malala.)

