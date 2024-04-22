Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training

Gunners Mate 3rd Class Leonardo Torres, right, demonstrates a dry fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11, 2024. Dry fire exercises are the practice of discharging or simulating the discharge of a firearm without any live ammunition. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micah Malala.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8354293
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-CB007-1189
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|660.19 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
