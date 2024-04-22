Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Josue Ramirez participates in a dry fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11, 2024. Dry fire exercises are the practice of discharging or simulating the discharge of a firearm without any live ammunition. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Micah Malala.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8354292
    VIRIN: 240411-N-CB007-1177
    Resolution: 5387x3848
    Size: 893.51 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training
    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training
    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Dry Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Makin Island
    USN
    Gung Ho
    Dry Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT