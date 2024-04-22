Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Fires Next Generation Squad Weapons [Image 4 of 4]

    101st Airborne Division Fires Next Generation Squad Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Jason Amadi 

    PEO Soldier

    A 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier fires the XM250 rifle as part New Equipment Training (NET) on the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW), April 15, 2024, Fort Campbell, Ky.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Fires Next Generation Squad Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

