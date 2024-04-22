A 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier fires the XM7 rifle as part New Equipment Training (NET) on the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW), April 15, 2024, Fort Campbell, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8354050
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-IG696-5297
|Resolution:
|5640x3760
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division Fires Next Generation Squad Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT