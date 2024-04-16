International Reception at Farragut House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 18, 2024) Captain David S. Ostwind, Interim Director of the International Programs Office, U.S. Naval Academy, recognizes International Midshipmen and Officers during the International Reception held at Farragut House. The reception was established in 1966 to celebrate the international diversity at the U.S. Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.(U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

