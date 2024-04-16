ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 18, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids speaks with international Midshipmen during the International Reception at Farragut House. The International reception was established in 1966 to celebrate the international diversity at the U.S. Naval Academy. Specifically, the international officers serving as faculty and the First Class international midshipmen. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.(U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 08:21 Photo ID: 8353754 VIRIN: 240418-N-ID676-3136 Resolution: 1882x1223 Size: 639.47 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Reception at Farragut House [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.