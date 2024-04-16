Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Navy chaplains pose for a picture after a subject matter expert exchange as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 22, 2024. The SMEE allowed both chaplain corps to exchange best religious ministry practices, including insight about the U.S. Navy’s religious program specialists, burial at sea procedures , and mass casualty interoperability training. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 07:29 Photo ID: 8353700 VIRIN: 240422-F-YT646-2793 Resolution: 5658x3460 Size: 11.03 MB Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Chaplain Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.