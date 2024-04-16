Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Chaplain Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 3 of 5]

    Balikatan 24: Chaplain Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Navy Captain Lee Axtell, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific force chaplain, speaks to Armed Forces of the Philippines Chaplain Service Chief Brig. Gen. Daniel Tansip during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 22, 2024. The SMEE allowed both chaplain corps to exchange best religious ministry practices, including insight about the U.S. Navy’s religious program specialists, burial at sea procedures, and mass casualty interoperability training. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 07:32
    Photo ID: 8353698
    VIRIN: 240422-F-YT646-7328
    Resolution: 5842x3782
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Chaplain Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SMEE
    Chaplain
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24
    Balikatan 24

