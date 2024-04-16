Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement

A barangay healthcare worker documents a fireman’s carry demonstration by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Forster-Curnew, an independent duty medical technician, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Simmons, a preventive medicine technician, both with Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 21, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members trained Ilocos Norte healthcare workers and residents on basic lifesaving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation and tactical combat casualty care, increasing emergency care access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

