U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Forster-Curnew, an independent duty medical technician with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, teaches Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Reynaldo A. Castro, left, a fireteam leader and Pfc. Christian N. Crave, right, a fireteam member, both with the Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, during a community health engagement held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 21, 2024. The Philippine and U.S. service members trained Ilocos Norte healthcare workers and residents on basic lifesaving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation and tactical combat casualty care, increasing emergency care access and awareness. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 07:11 Photo ID: 8353685 VIRIN: 240421-M-FP389-2011 Resolution: 4666x3111 Size: 10.51 MB Location: PASUQUIN, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Community Health Engagement [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.