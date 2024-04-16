Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo [Image 3 of 9]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara, front center left, Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, front center right, pose for a group photo after Kihara presents Aquilino with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, during a visit to Tokyo, April 22, 2024. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strategic partnership with Japan codified in the 1960 U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 06:34
    Photo ID: 8353665
    VIRIN: 240422-N-PC065-1242
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo
    CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    JPN
    Partners and Allies
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT