CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Tokyo

Japanese Chief of Staff, Japan Joint Staff, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida and Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meet in Tokyo, April 22, 2024. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strategic partnership with Japan codified in the 1960 U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)

