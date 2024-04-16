(Left) Jarrett Wolfe, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Zutendaal site manager, shows Maj. Gen. Lieven Vanheste, Belgian Ministry of Defense, the land designated for the proposed solar panel field at APS-2 Zutendaal, Belgium April 18, 2024. Senior military and civilian Belgian officials took a tour of the site after the ribbon cutting ceremony opened its new medical supply warehouse. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
This work, Prepositioned stock site in Belgium opens medical materiel warehouse [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepositioned stock site in Belgium opens medical materiel warehouse
