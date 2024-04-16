(Left) Jarrett Wolfe, Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Zutendaal site manager, shows Maj. Gen. Lieven Vanheste, Belgian Ministry of Defense, the land designated for the proposed solar panel field at APS-2 Zutendaal, Belgium April 18, 2024. Senior military and civilian Belgian officials took a tour of the site after the ribbon cutting ceremony opened its new medical supply warehouse. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:56 Photo ID: 8353575 VIRIN: 240418-A-PJ134-9595 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 8.88 MB Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepositioned stock site in Belgium opens medical materiel warehouse [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.